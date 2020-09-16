1/
Scott E. Miller
1959 - 2020
Scott E. Miller

Scott E. Miller was born June 12, 1959 and died September 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Herbert L. & Martha (Fountain) Miller. Scott suffered a series of strokes and peacefully died at University Place, Lafayette.

Scott graduated from the Indiana School f/t Deaf 1979. He earned a B.S. from Gallaudet University.

Scott worked at schools f/t Deaf in IN, MO, TN, and IA, where he lived for almost 20 years. Scott communicated through American Sign Language and focused his life on working with children and youth who were Deaf to prepare them for success as adults.

Scott was a hard worker who returned to Round Grove most summers to help on the farm. He was a friend to many and cherished his family. He initially returned to his childhood home in August where his twin sister, Jill, and her husband hoped he would rest and heal.

He is survived by his canine companion, Charlie. Siblings: Dan, Julie, Randy, and Jill. Nieces and Nephews: Christian Miller, "Wren" (Miller) Clanton, Kerry, Eric, & Sarah Baumgartner, and Bernnie Acquafredda.

A private committal at Pleasant Run Cemetery, Delphi will be held Wed. Sept 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Rev. Linda Sproull, officiant. The family requests no flowers but donations to the Residential Life Program may be sent in memory of Scott: c/o Dolly Murray, Dean of Students, Iowa Sch. f/t Deaf, 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

