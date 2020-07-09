1/1
Selma A. Patterson
1942 - 2020
Selma A. Patterson

Selma A. Patterson, 77, of Brookston, passed away at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Methodist Hospital of Indianapolis.

She was born July 19, 1942 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Frank P. and Sylvia I. (Acres) Berghoff and was a 1960 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

Her first marriage was to Carl Kingery on June 19, 1960 in Lafayette, they were divorced. She later married Robert Patterson on November 17, 1990; he died February 17, 2007.

Selma worked for Eisner's Grocery, on Main Street in Lafayette, and was a waitress at TC's in Battle Ground for many years. Mrs. Patterson worked in the kitchen at Camp Tecumseh from 1994 until retiring.

Selma was witty and fun loving, enjoyed her scratch off tickets and trips to the casino. She also liked being outdoors on Tecumseh Bend and taking golf cart rides. Above all, Selma loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and dog Charlie Brown.

Surviving are three daughters, Vicky Herr (husband: Keith) of Brookston, Jackie Land (husband: Tom) of Delphi and Kathy Kingery of Brookston. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Travis Kingery, Gretchen Schulz (husband: Eric), Curtis Herr, Jessica Kingery and Kayla Kingery and her 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death with her parents and husbands are her two brothers, Donald & Richard Berghoff and a grandson, Dustin Land.

A visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Sunday July, 12, 2020 with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Those wishing may watch the service online by visiting the webpage dedicated to Selma on Clapperfuneralservices.com and clicking the embedded link at the bottom of her obituary. Burial to follow at a later date in Battle Ground Cemetery.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
JUL
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
