Shannon Vivian (Jackson) Albertson
Independence, IN - Shannon Vivian (Jackson) Albertson, age 67 of Independence, IN died on December 30, 2019 at her residence.
Shannon was born September 25, 1952 in Gary, IN. She was the daughter of Orvel Jackson and Jean (Malone) Jackson. Shannon moved to Rainsville and later Independence, and was a Warren County resident for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Pine Village High School in 1970. Shannon married Fred Lynn Albertson at the Pine Village United Methodist Church on September 12, 1970.
Shannon was a cake decorator by trade and managed several bakeries. She enjoyed gardening and her grandchildren.
Surviving are,
Children, Greg Albertson (Katrina) of Warren County, IN, Paula Snedeker of Pine Village, IN, Ben Albertson (Tara) of Williamsport, IN;
Children by heart, Cathy Spurlock (Ron), Patti Lewis, and Marty Lewis (Cassie);
Siblings, Cindy Albertson (Jim) of Lafayette, IN, Shelley Mikeworth (Frank) of Ambia, IN, Janice Treadaway of West Lebanon, IN, and Sherree Smith of Attica, IN;
Grandchildren, Olivia Albertson, Jalen Snedeker, Tyler Albertson, Abbi Snedeker, Clayton Albertson, Hunter Albertson, Rylan Albertson, Izzy Albertson, Michelle Lewis, Adrian Smith, Dena Lewis, and Samantha Windler
Shannon was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 5:00 until service time at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Logsdon officiating. Inurnment will be at Boswell Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020