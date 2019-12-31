Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Albertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Vivian (Jackson) Albertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Vivian (Jackson) Albertson Obituary
Shannon Vivian (Jackson) Albertson

Independence, IN - Shannon Vivian (Jackson) Albertson, age 67 of Independence, IN died on December 30, 2019 at her residence.

Shannon was born September 25, 1952 in Gary, IN. She was the daughter of Orvel Jackson and Jean (Malone) Jackson. Shannon moved to Rainsville and later Independence, and was a Warren County resident for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Pine Village High School in 1970. Shannon married Fred Lynn Albertson at the Pine Village United Methodist Church on September 12, 1970.

Shannon was a cake decorator by trade and managed several bakeries. She enjoyed gardening and her grandchildren.

Surviving are,

Children, Greg Albertson (Katrina) of Warren County, IN, Paula Snedeker of Pine Village, IN, Ben Albertson (Tara) of Williamsport, IN;

Children by heart, Cathy Spurlock (Ron), Patti Lewis, and Marty Lewis (Cassie);

Siblings, Cindy Albertson (Jim) of Lafayette, IN, Shelley Mikeworth (Frank) of Ambia, IN, Janice Treadaway of West Lebanon, IN, and Sherree Smith of Attica, IN;

Grandchildren, Olivia Albertson, Jalen Snedeker, Tyler Albertson, Abbi Snedeker, Clayton Albertson, Hunter Albertson, Rylan Albertson, Izzy Albertson, Michelle Lewis, Adrian Smith, Dena Lewis, and Samantha Windler

Shannon was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 5:00 until service time at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Logsdon officiating. Inurnment will be at Boswell Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -