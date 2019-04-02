Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Sharon Greenburg
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
Danville - Sharon Ann (Pearson) Greenburg, 69, Danville, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 8:17 p.m.

Sharon was born in Lafayette, Indiana on September 30, 1949. She was the daughter of Betty Jo (Martin) Pearson and the late Raymond Pearson, Jr. Sharon has lived all of her life in Danville, graduating from Danville High School in 1967.

Sharon formerly worked as an area manager for the Carson's Department Store in Danville for 32 years, retiring on December 26, 2015.

She enjoyed working with ceramics and crocheting afghans.

On March 5, 1967, Sharon married Richard "Tony" Greenburg in the St. James United Methodist Church in Danville, IL.

Sharon leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years. Her mother, Betty Jo Pearson of Mattoon, IL; three sons, Mike (Mary Ellen) Greenburg, Georgetown, IL; Robbie Greenburg, Covington, IN and Mark D. (Daneila) Greenburg, Deerfield Beach, FL; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Steven A. Pearson and Kyle Pearson, both of Danville, IL. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carol Pearson and her father.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019
