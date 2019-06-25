Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Lafayette - Sharon Ann Moore, 78, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mulberry Health.

She was born January 13, 1941 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Everett K. and Ernestine L. (Grove) Sheets. She was a 1959 graduate of Klondike High School.

On November 18, 1961 she married James Arnold Moore at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Lafayette and he survives.

Sharon was employed with Purdue University Alumni Association for 25 years. She was a member of Weaver Chapel. She loved playing cards and spending time with her family.

Along with her husband Jim, she is survived by her daughter Julie Dowell of Lafayette; brother Lynn (Jean) Sheets of Lafayette; five grandchildren: Nicole, Adam and Audrey Dowell and Chris and Alie Moore, and two great-grandchildren: Braydon and Emmalin Dowell.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sons Jason Moore and Jeffrey Moore.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Thursday, June 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Montmorenci Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019
