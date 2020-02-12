|
Sharon Carroll Ackerson
West Lafayette - Sharon Carroll Ackerson, 74, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in University Place.
She was born on November 18, 1945 in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late John and Alethea (Nankivell) Carroll. She grew up in South Bend and graduated from South Bend Adams High School in 1964, having spent her summers working for the Salvation Army in Chicago. Sharon received her BA from Franklin College in 1968, where she was president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Franklin College's Homecoming Queen. After college, she was a business development consultant in downtown Indianapolis.
On June 11, 1982, Sharon married Nels Ackerson at the 86th Street United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Sharon and Nels then moved to Cairo, Egypt, where they and their family lived for 3 years. In 1985 Sharon and Nels and their family moved from Egypt to Washington, DC, where Sharon later became the business manager of their new U.S. law firm.
Sharon enjoyed vacationing on Longboat Key, Florida, traveling and time with friends, her church and-most of all-her family.
Sharon's survivors include her husband, Nels; her children, Stacia (David) Center of Terrace Park, OH and Joshua (Alice) Loveall of Port Charlotte, FL; and her stepchildren, Betsy Ackerson of Chicago, IL, and Peter (Alana) Ackerson of San Francisco, CA. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren, Campbell, Dane, Jackson, Nicholas, Michael, Mitchell, Anya, Ava, and Maren. Sharon remained close to her sisters-in-law, Jan Carroll of Los Angeles, CA, Ruth Carroll of South Bend, IN, and Karen Jamesen of West Lafayette, IN.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Carroll and Paul Carroll.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Andrew United Methodist Church (4703 North 50 West, West Lafayette, IN) followed by a farewell service led by Rev. Chris Danielson of St. Andrew Church and Rev. Mia Smith of University Place. Interment, in loving memory of Sharon, will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Summit Lawn Cemetery (1154 Westfield Blvd., Westfield, IN)
Memorial donations may be given to the University Place Foundation, St. Andrew United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army or your church or place of worship. You may leave condolences and memories of Sharon at St. Andrew United Methodist Church or online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020