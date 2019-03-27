Sharon J. Elrod



Lafayette - Sharon J. Elrod, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born January 8, 1939, in New Albany, IN, to the late Irvin and Jena Scales Beyl . Her marriage was to Marvin E. Elrod on April 29, 1988 and he passed away February 16, 2012. Sharon worked as an Executive Secretary for Great Lakes Chemical and then retired. She enjoyed her family, friends and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.



Surviving are her children Lori J. Allen of Lafayette, Samuel J. Foust and wife Donna of Charlotte, NC, Jodi L. Allen and Ande of Zion, IL, Jonathon W. Allen of Lafayette, Deeann Biondi and husband Marvin of Owosso, MI, Nannette Guay of Lafayette, Everett Elrod and wife Tonya of Colorado Springs, CO, Howard M. Elrod of Owosso MI, and Mike Elrod and wife Becky of Rolla, MO, granddaughters Courtney McClure, Jessica Allen, great grandson Riley McClure and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Danae Walneck and husband Buzz of Woodridge, Ill. Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband Marvin and a daughter Lisa A. Foust.



Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette, J. William Overbay officiating. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Family request memorial contributions go to the in Sharon's memory.