Boswell - Sharon J. Hollingsworth, 71, of Boswell, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:03 a.m. at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Sharon was born on August 23, 1947 in Lawrence, KS to the late Chester and M. Faye (Walters) Beams. She graduated from Southwestern High School in 1965. Sharon married Jimmie Hollingsworth on June 22, 2012 and he survives. She enjoyed collecting coca cola products, glass ware, and bobble heads.



Surviving is one daughter, Lori (husband: Don) Van Dyne of Rossville, and one step-daughter, Angie (husband: Jaime) Garcia of Oxford. Also surviving are three siblings, Carol F. Middleton of Monticello, Linda S. husband: Tom) Nading of Oswego, KS, Daryl A. (wife: Jill) Beams of Lafayette, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by one son, Raymond Triplett.



Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Pastor Joseph E. Park officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to .