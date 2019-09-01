|
Sharon K. Baumgardt
Lafayette - Sharon K. Baumgardt, 68 died Wednesday August 28 at IU Arnett Hospital. She was born August 19,1951 in Logansport to the late William and Betty Lou Corcoran Osborn.
On July 25,1970 at St. Charles Church in Bloomington, IN she married John A. Baumgardt, he survives.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandma, aunt and friend. She retired from Purdue University. She loved gardening, knitting and ceramics, but most of all she enjoyed spending time watching all kinds of movies with her family (John Wayne was her favorite).
Surviving with her husband are three children Sara (Dave) Ostheimer, Tammy (David) Dilden and John Baumgardt Jr, two stepsisters Twyla Ross and Juva (Ken) Klemme. Also surviving are her grandchildren Keisha Baumgardt and Kayla Dilden at home. David Zediker, Jacqueline Sobotka, and Deven Zediker, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from noon to 2pm on Wednesday September 4th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Funeral services will be held at 2pm with burial to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019