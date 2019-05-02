Services
Sanders Funeral Care
203 S 1st Street
Kingman, IN 47952
(765) 397-3499
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Care
203 S 1st Street
Kingman, IN 47952
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Care
203 S 1st Street
Kingman, IN 47952
Sharon Kay (Hankins) Driscol Allen, age 72 of Kingman passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute. She was born in Danville, IL on March 24, 1947 and was the only child to Thomas V & E Kathleen (Allen) Hankins. Her parents divorced when she was 2 months old and her father remarried Mildred Runyan Little and her mother remarried Clarence E Thomas, a retired school teacher. She married Everett Lee Driscol in October of 1968 and they had two sons, Joseph Driscol and Timothy Driscol. They were married for 25 years and divorced in 1993. She later married Dean W Allen on August 31, 1995, who survives.

Sharon grew up on a 40-acre farm in the Tangier Community. She attended Tangier Grade School and graduated Salutatorian of the 1965 Class at Turkey Run High School. She graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette in 1968. She worked as a Register Nurse at St Elizabeth in Lafayette for 33 years and the Tippecanoe County Health Department for 12 years.

She loved crocheting and sold many of her crafts at the Covered Bridge Festival. She enjoyed flea markets and camping with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Allen; two sons, Joe (Karrie Olive) Driscol and Tim (Tera) Driscol; step daughter, Kay Driscol; six grandchildren, Abby, Isaac, Logan, Franklin, Hailie, and Kylee; a great grandson, Tommy; and a step brother, David Little.

Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S 1st Street in Kingman on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. The funeral will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home with Helen Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Family request you wear casual clothes. Share memories and condolences online at

www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 2, 2019
