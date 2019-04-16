|
Sharon L. Krug
Goodland - Sharon L. Krug, 80, Goodland, IN. On April 12, 2019, Sharon decided to go see her Husband she truly loved and missed. She was surrounded by family as she went to be with LaVerne. Sharon was born in Kettering, OH on February 16, 1939 to the late James and Cecilia Duffy. She moved to Indiana where she met LaVerne Krug. They were married on January 17, 1959 in Ohio.
Sharon was a homemaker and raised their 5 children on the farm they bought. She then worked at the Days Inn in Remington for 15 years. She stopped working to stay at home to help take care of her mother-in-law, Loretta Krug.
Surviving is one brother, William (Bill) Duffy of Dayton, OH. Three sons, George (Pat) Krug of Monticello, IN, Shannon Krug and Matt Krug both of Goodland, IN. Two daughters, Marilyn (Susie) Krug of Trenton, TN and Marci (Ickey) Myers of Goodland, IN. Three sister-in-laws, Nancy Duffy, Patricia Duffy and Margaret (Honey) Duffy. One brother-in-law, Lawrence Krug. Ten grandchildren: Travis, Jason, Justin, Jonathan, Joshua, Austin and Kelsey Krug, Brooke (Krug) Schoof, Alyson and Aschlyn Myers. She has 13 great grandchildren and many many many Nephews and Nieces.
Sharon will be joined in her new life with LaVerne Krug, her husband. Three sisters, Pat Rogge, Mary Helen McGuire, and Marilyn Duffy. Four brothers, Jim, Michael, Ralph and John Duffy. Two daughter-in-laws, Donna and Melinda Krug. Lifelong friends, Pat Deno and Katie Britt. Sharon will be joined by numerous amounts of friends and family that she has lost on her journey.
Please come join her family in remembering Sharon L. Krug on Thursday, April 18, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, at Windler Funeral Home in Fowler, IN. Services will be held at 5:00 at the Funeral Home with Father Peter Vanderkolk officiating. The family would love for everyone to join them for Supper at the St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Remington at 6:00 pm in the Fulcher Center. A cemetery burial will be set at a later day. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Remington Public Library or Goodland Fire Department.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 16, 2019