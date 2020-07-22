Sharon L. Thomas
Lafayette - Sharon L. Thomas, 66, of Lafayette went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born on November 20, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Doit "Barney" Thomas and Helen L. (Young) Thomas. Sharon was involved with Wabash Center and Indiana Mentor Network. She loved music and listening to her father play guitar. She had a very special bond with her Mom, and they were very "in-tune" with each other. She also enjoyed dressing up, wearing comfy Pajama dresses, hairbows, and her sparkly slippers. Her favorite drink was rootbeer and she loved Christmas, Christmas lights and her new chair. She also cherished her dog Skipper and would lay her head on him for hours and he would not move until Sharon did. She meticulously folded washcloths and put them in neat organized piles at the supportive living home where she lived.
She is survived by her mother, Helen Thomas; Cousins Jan (Cloyd) Wynn of IN, Anita (Jerry) Brooks of Tennessee, Donna Barbee of Lafayette, Jerry (Judy) Barbee of Lafayette, Mary Barbee of Indiana, David Wilson of Wisconsin, Mike Rustemeyer of Illinois, Richard Rustemeyer of Illinois, Mark Rustemeyer of Illinois, Carol (Robert) Bennett of Michigan, and Steve Young.
Along with her father Doit "Barney" Thomas she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alta and Oscar Young; cousin, Kenneth Wilson; and her roommate and best friend, Patricia Trott.
Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be given to Indiana Mentor Network, 15 Executive Dr # 1, Lafayette, IN 47905. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, W. 1100 South, Romney, IN 47981.
