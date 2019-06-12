|
Sharon Lee Earl
Elkhart - Sharon Lee Earl, 66, of Nappanee, formerly of Lafayette, passed away June 10, 2019 at Riverside Village in Elkhart.
She was born January 1, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Kenneth I. and Pearl E. (Baker) Earl. She was a high school graduate and worked retail at J.C. Penny and Coldwater Creek.
She enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, crocheting, sewing, and going to flea markets. Above all, Sharon cherished time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Marc (Amy) Earl of Nappanee; sister, Terri (Randy) Allen; and 3 grandchildren, Leia, Austin, and Matthew.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Romney Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM Brian Baker officiating. Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019