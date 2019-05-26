Sharon M. Downey



Lafayette - Sharon May (Brewer) Downey, 77, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary Health Care with her husband of 58 years by her side.



She was born February 11, 1942, in Lafayette, to the late Newell Aaron and Eva (Lontz) Brewer.



Sharon graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1960 and Porter Business College in Indianapolis.



She met David M. Downey in February of 1960 and on April 16, 1961, they were married in Battle Ground United Methodist Church.



Sharon worked as an underwriter at Lafayette Life, was a manager at Hallmark, worked at L.S.Ayres in the lingere department fitting mastectomy prosthesis and as an associate for Dr. Loew Optometry. In later years, Sharon was a volunteer at Lafayette Home Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital. She greatly enjoyed helping others and was always there in times of need.



She was a very active member of Grace United Methodist Church serving on several boards and was the first female trustee. A true servant, reading the Bible and praying everyday, she lived her faith by visiting and ministering to home bound congregants and was instrumental in starting the Recorded Audio Ministry delivering tapes of Grace worship services so that these individuals could worship from home.



Family was of utmost importance to Sharon. She doted on her grandchildren, rarely missing any of their events. She was an excellent seamstress, creating most of her own clothing as well the rest of her family's clothes. Sharon was an excellent bowler carrying a 165 average and was a member of the 600 club. She loved traveling and holidays, particularly Christmas.



Sharon always did the best she was capable of and made sure her children learned good values and the importance of family.



Surviving are her husband, Dave Downey, daughter, Sandy (Bob) Anderson of Lafayette, son, Mike (Mary Jayne) Downey of West Lafayette, grandchildren, Nick (Ashley) Anderson, Tony (Janelle) Anderson, Paige, Claire, Andrew and JT Downey and great-grandchildren Arya, Beckham and Charlotte Anderson. Also surviving are two special nieces, Evie McCord and Victoria Brahe.



Sharon was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and Lewis who died in infancy, Lloyd, Gerald, Ross, Albert, and John Brewer, sisters, Mable Overman and Merdith Dettlof.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, with Rev. Lore Blinn Gibson and Rev. Ryan Traeger officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Grace United Methodist Church Missions Fund. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of St. Mary Healthcare for providing loving care and comfort during Sharon's stay with them.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 26, 2019