Sharon Storz
Mulberry - Sandra Ann Storz, 80, of Mulberry passed away peacefully on the evening of July 1st,, 2020. She had received wonderful care at Mulberry Health during a two-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on January 28, 1940 in Lafayette to the late William and Virginia Yoder. She was valedictorian of the Mulberry High class of 1958. She graduated from Ball State with a degree in secondary education in 1963. In 1967 she married Louis Storz. They were divorced in 1974. She worked for many years as a clerk in the payroll department of Civil Engineering at Purdue, retiring in 2001. Sandra was a lifelong member of Trinity Church in Mulberry. Most of all, Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. She loved attending Purdue football games, bowling, tennis, euchre, and camping. Her favorite vacation spots were fishing near Webb Lake, Wisconsin, and gambling trips to Las Vegas. Her pies were a favorite at Thanksgiving, and she loved making quilts for members of the family.
Sandra is survived by her son, Scott (Angie) Storz of Dayton, 2 granddaughters, Kendra Storz of Huntsville, Alabama, and Sonja Storz of Muncie, 2 sisters, Vicki (Ron) Gascho of Rossville and Jennifer (Ron) Cree of Frankfort, a sister-in-law, Pam Yoder of Kokomo, 7 nieces and nephews, Lisa Skiles, Lori Schimmel, Heather Garriott, Michael Yoder, Lesly Yoder, Mandi Cree, Heidi Walker, and many great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Carl Yoder, a sister, Jill Charles, and a granddaughter, Samantha Storz.
Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on July 24, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N. 9th St., Lafayette, Indiana 47904 with memorial service at 7 pm. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com