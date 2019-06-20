Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Boswell Church of Christ
410 S. Clinton St.
Boswell, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Boswell Church of Christ
410 S. Clinton St.
Boswell, IN
View Map
Resources
Sheila Hahn


1947 - 2019
Sheila Hahn Obituary
Sheila Hahn

Fowler - Sheila Hager Hahn, 72, of Fowler, died, Tuesday, June, 18, 2019. She was born, January 6, 1947, in Danville, IL, to the late Don C. & Helen (Zaphel) Hager, Sr. She married Harold Hahn October 7, 1967; he survived. She was a 1965 graduate of Danville High School, Danville, IL. She had previously work at Purdue University & the Benton County Library. She was a member of the Boswell Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School & VBS. Sheila enjoyed spending time with her Family, cooking holiday meals, sewing, crafts & was an avid Cubs fan.

Surviving with her Husband, Harold, are 2 Sons, Jim Hahn & Todd (Misty) Hahn, Daughter, Traci (Rob) Schriever, Granddaughter, Brianne Schriever, Sister, Judy (Tom) Jordan & numerous Nieces & Nephews. She is preceded in death by Brother, Don (Sue) Hager, Jr. & Sister, Donna (Bill) Meade.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 410 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with Ron Batts officiating. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boswell Church of Christ. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Sheila.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 20, 2019
