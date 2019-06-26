Shelby J. Van Voorst



Brookston - Shelby J. Van Voorst, 82, of Brookston, passed away 6:30 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.



She was born June 27, 1936 in Crawfordsville, IN to the late Wallace and Olive (Smith) Hipes. Shelby was a graduate of Royal Center High School.



Her marriage was to Virgil Wayne Van Voorst on October 25, 1957 in Reynolds. Virgil passed away on March 26, 2015.



Shelby was a long time member of the Brookston United Methodist Church. She worked as a cook at Shreve Hall Purdue University for 30 plus years until her retirement.



Shelby loved to entertain, dressing up as a clown on several occasions to attend parades throughout the years. She also enjoyed collecting clown memorabilia, and following Purdue athletics.



She is survived by her children, Randy Van Voorst of Bear Lake, MI, and Rita Van Voorst of Millersburg, IN.



Shelby is preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (Noon) Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Rev. Mindy Huffman and Rev. Dr. Lelan McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.



Memorial contributions may be made in Shelby's name to the Brookston United Methodist Church.



Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019