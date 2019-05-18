Services
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
More Obituaries for Sherry Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Martin


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherry Martin Obituary
Sherry Martin

Lafayette - Sherry Martin, 49, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was born on January 3, 1970 in Lafayette to Perry and Maryann (McCormick) Martin. Sherry graduated from McCutcheon High School and went on to graduate from Purdue University.

She had worked in the office for Schilli Transportation Services for 20 years and had previously worked as a bank teller. Sherry enjoyed reading and devoting her time to her beloved dog.

Surviving are her father, Perry Martin of Lafayette; her aunt, Sharon (Pete) Synesall of Lafayette; and her uncle, Robert Martin of Lafayette. Also surviving are her good friends, Michelle Adams, Trisha Burris Brown, and Katherine Newton Hudgins.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Cathedral with Father Netterer officiating. Burial will follow in Wyandotte Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter in loving memory of Sherry. You may leave condolences and memories of Sherry online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 18, 2019
