Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Carte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Lynn Carte


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl Lynn Carte Obituary
Sheryl Lynn Carte

West Point - Sheryl Lynn Carte, 63, of West Point, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born February 23, 1956, in Clinton to Lula Conrad Timberlake of Lafayette and the late James E. Timberlake.

Sheryl graduated from Attica High School in 1974. On April 5, 1975 she married Ronald "Rocky" E. Carte in Attica and he survives.

Sheryl was a Secretary for Tippecanoe County School Corporation for 24 years and retired in 2018. She touched many student's lives over the years.

Sheryl was a member of Calvary Chapel and enjoyed reading, camping, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Surviving along with her husband are her children Stephanie (Michael) Whitmore of West Point, Elizabeth (Adam) Gohn of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Samuel (Ashley) Carte of West Lafayette, grandchildren Linkoln, Odin, Maisy, Solomon, Jacob, Brianna, Jenna and Olivia.

Also surviving are her siblings James Timberlake of Attica, Lori (Dean) Long of Greenwood, and Thomas (Chris) Timberlake of Indianapolis. Sheryl was preceded in death by her daughter Brooke Marie Carte.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the servie at 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Rev. Joe Bell officiating. Inurnment will be at Sherry Cemetery near West Point at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel in Sheryl's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now