|
|
Sheryl Lynn Carte
West Point - Sheryl Lynn Carte, 63, of West Point, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born February 23, 1956, in Clinton to Lula Conrad Timberlake of Lafayette and the late James E. Timberlake.
Sheryl graduated from Attica High School in 1974. On April 5, 1975 she married Ronald "Rocky" E. Carte in Attica and he survives.
Sheryl was a Secretary for Tippecanoe County School Corporation for 24 years and retired in 2018. She touched many student's lives over the years.
Sheryl was a member of Calvary Chapel and enjoyed reading, camping, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Surviving along with her husband are her children Stephanie (Michael) Whitmore of West Point, Elizabeth (Adam) Gohn of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Samuel (Ashley) Carte of West Lafayette, grandchildren Linkoln, Odin, Maisy, Solomon, Jacob, Brianna, Jenna and Olivia.
Also surviving are her siblings James Timberlake of Attica, Lori (Dean) Long of Greenwood, and Thomas (Chris) Timberlake of Indianapolis. Sheryl was preceded in death by her daughter Brooke Marie Carte.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the servie at 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Rev. Joe Bell officiating. Inurnment will be at Sherry Cemetery near West Point at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel in Sheryl's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019