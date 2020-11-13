1/
Shirley Ann Johnson
1925 - 2020
Shirley Ann Johnson

West Lafayette - Shirley Ann (Isom) Johnson, formerly of Mitchell, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Shirley was born to Gay and Mabel (Saffel) Isom on December 15, 1925, in Mitchell, Indiana. Her twin brother Frederick Isom died at birth. Shirley graduated from Mitchell High School in 1944. She married LaRue Norman Johnson of Leipsic, Indiana, on December 26, 1951. He preceded her in death in November 2015.

They had two children Norma (Bill) Fielding of West Lafayette, Indiana and Mark (Bonnie) Johnson of Columbia, Missouri. Two grandchildren Rebecca Fielding of Nairobi, Kenya, and James Johnson of Columbia, Missouri.

Shirley was a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Mitchell, Indiana and attended Carter's Creek Christian Church of Campbellsburg, Indiana for many years. Shirley was an active member of Spice Valley Home Economics Club and enjoyed various bible study groups in Mitchell over the years.

LaRue and Shirley moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin after their marriage before returning to Shirley's family farm in Mitchell for many years. Shirley moved to West Lafayette, Indiana in 2010 and was blessed to be well cared for by the staff of Cumberland Pointe Health Campus.

The family plans to hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Shirley.

Arrangements are being made by Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mitchell, Indiana.




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chastain Funeral Home
705 W Warren St
Mitchell, IN 47446
(812) 849-2600
