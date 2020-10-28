1/1
Shirley C. Myers
Shirley C. Myers

Lafayette - Shirley C. Myers "Squirrel" passed away peacefully at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth East Franciscan in Lafayette.

She was born in Lafayette on October 6, 1957 to the late Earl England & Carol (Johnson) Cadwallader. Shirley was raised in Dayton, Indiana by the late Charlie & Ivabelle England where she ultimately spent the majority of her life at.

Shirley worked many years at the Hanna Center running the meal program for the seniors there. She was always the life of the party. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, playing Euchre and just having a good time in general. She will be greatly missed.

She is lovingly remembered by her son, Doug Myers (wife: Jessica) of Battle Ground and her 3 grandchildren, Jaxon, Connor & Alexis. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Dale England (wife: Jill) of Lafayette and Jerry England of Tazwell, TN; 2 sisters, Vickie England of Lafayette and Kathy Brown (husband: Ferris) of Mayardsville, TN and last, but not least, her very close friend Debbie Budreau of Lafayette.

Friends will be received during a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston.

Because of Shirley's love for animals, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Lafayette.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
