Shirley J. "Sade" Dawson
Lafayette - Shirley Jean "Sade", "Sadie", "Buzz" Dawson, 80, of Lafayette died Monday, August 24, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette.
She was born in Lafayette to the late Melchoir and Margaret (Cox) Frosch. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and worked in and retired from the Printing Services at Purdue University after 25 years of service. On March 31, 1978, she married Steven W. Dawson in Lafayette. He survives.
Shirley loved animals but did not like peacocks and pink flamingos. She made the best grilled peanut butter sandwiches and lasagna but had a tendency to burn almost everything else she cooked. Above all, Shirley loved her family and cherished the time spent with them.
Along with her husband, Steven, Shirley is survived by her 3 children, Jeffrey (Susan) Ticen, Kerry Ticen, and Lisa Pechin, all of Lafayette; 3 step-children, Lori (Rex) Whetstone of Mann's Choice, PA, Lisa (Craig) Sinnamon of Reading, PA, and Steven (Bobbi Jo) Dawson of Seattle, WA; 6 grandchildren, Kayla (Chad) Cooper of Johnston City, IL, Karla Ticen of Lafayette, Colby (Courtney) TIcen of Charleston, SC, Haley (Brandon) Roundy of Colorado Springs, CO, Leisha (Jim) Gallina of Burnettsville, and Michael (Kayla) Pechin of Lafayette; 6 step-grandchildren, Sara, JT, Samantha, Jackson, Jordan, and Wyatt; 2 great-grandchildren, Lyndie Ticen and Mason Pechin; 2 great-grandchildren on the way; 2 brothers, James (Elaine) Frosch of Avon and Michael Frosch of Cape Coral, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions in Sade's name may be given to Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232 or at www.macularhope.org
or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or at www.copdfoundation.org
.
A private family graveside service will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com