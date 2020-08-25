1/1
Shirley J. "Sade" Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. "Sade" Dawson

Lafayette - Shirley Jean "Sade", "Sadie", "Buzz" Dawson, 80, of Lafayette died Monday, August 24, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette.

She was born in Lafayette to the late Melchoir and Margaret (Cox) Frosch. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and worked in and retired from the Printing Services at Purdue University after 25 years of service. On March 31, 1978, she married Steven W. Dawson in Lafayette. He survives.

Shirley loved animals but did not like peacocks and pink flamingos. She made the best grilled peanut butter sandwiches and lasagna but had a tendency to burn almost everything else she cooked. Above all, Shirley loved her family and cherished the time spent with them.

Along with her husband, Steven, Shirley is survived by her 3 children, Jeffrey (Susan) Ticen, Kerry Ticen, and Lisa Pechin, all of Lafayette; 3 step-children, Lori (Rex) Whetstone of Mann's Choice, PA, Lisa (Craig) Sinnamon of Reading, PA, and Steven (Bobbi Jo) Dawson of Seattle, WA; 6 grandchildren, Kayla (Chad) Cooper of Johnston City, IL, Karla Ticen of Lafayette, Colby (Courtney) TIcen of Charleston, SC, Haley (Brandon) Roundy of Colorado Springs, CO, Leisha (Jim) Gallina of Burnettsville, and Michael (Kayla) Pechin of Lafayette; 6 step-grandchildren, Sara, JT, Samantha, Jackson, Jordan, and Wyatt; 2 great-grandchildren, Lyndie Ticen and Mason Pechin; 2 great-grandchildren on the way; 2 brothers, James (Elaine) Frosch of Avon and Michael Frosch of Cape Coral, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions in Sade's name may be given to Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232 or at www.macularhope.org or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or at www.copdfoundation.org.

A private family graveside service will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved