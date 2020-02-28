|
Shirley J. Yochem
Cumberland Pointe - Shirley J. Yochem, 99, of Cumberland Pointe, West Lafayette, IN and daughter of the late James O. and Mary A. Wilson Mead. Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother and friend for 99 years. Shirley guarded her independence and was a strong and loving presence in her family for 10 decades. A wife to Robert O. Yochem who preceded here in death March 21, 2002. Married for 63 years, they survived the hardships of W.W. II through Bob's army air corps, his tour of duty in England as a B-17 pilot in the Flying Fortress Group.
They returned to Indiana to farm the Ade/McCrayeFarm in Newton County for 32 years. An idyllic life in the aftermath of wars up heavel, they were greatful for their lives together.
Mother of 2 daughters, Sherry Peck, (husband, Pete) and Pam Edmonds, (husband, Dennis). Mom was our role model and we learned to emulate her, welcoming smile and positive attitude. Shirley loved her sons-in-law (Pete and Dennis) and called them her sons. The love was returned by them. A loving grandmother of 3 granddaughters who have grown to be successful women, caring mothers and wives, modeling after Shirley. Sara (Scott) Wilson, Melissa (Eddy) Piliang and Colleen (Clint) McCoy. Proud great grandmother of 5, Kyra and Chase Wilson, Troy Metzger, and Ava and Josephine Piliang. Trips to WDW with each of the great grands. Many trips to beaches of Florida and lots of Christmas and spring break trips for all.
A strong Presbyterian, mom found a new church in Lake Hamilton, Florida at the age of 94. She described the church as "just like the one I attended as a child". Shirley immediately began recurting new members from her circle of friends at Lake Region Village an Haines City. FL Mom resided at Lake Region Village for 40 years (22 years with husband Bob) and on her own until falling a month before 99th birthday. As described by friends Shirley was known for her smile, sense of humor, loving touch and instinctively known when friends needed a friend. Mom was known for her healthy lifestyle, bicycling till age of 96 and walking daily until her fall.
Shirley was born in Goodland, IN on February 9, 1921 and was preceded in death by her husband Robert, siblings, Donald Mead and Mary Ellen Babcock and son-in-law, Dennis Edmonds.
Shirley was truly "Good at Life" and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Private services will be held in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, IN at a later date. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020