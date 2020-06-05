Shirley Johnston
Lafayette - Shirley Lee Johnston, 86, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Aperion Care in Frankfort.
She was born May 1, 1934 in Lafayette to the late Byron and Dorothy (Goddard) Stedman. She was a 1952 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She worked for Mr. Donuts for several years before working for Schlotzsky's Deli.
On March 15, 1954 she married George Johnston in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2008.
Shirley regularly attended service at Buck Creek Church. She enjoyed traveling, playing the slots at casinos, playing cards and dancing at the Eagles on Friday nights. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Mark Johnston of Lafayette, Lori (husband, Bill) Elmer of Porter, IN, and Lisa (husband, Gregory W.) Seabolt, of West Point; sister Carolyn (husband, Joseph) Martin and Diana (husband, Jerry) Loy; six grandchildren: Jennifer Monks, Sommer Sprouls, Mark S. Johnston, Michelle Hewitt, Josh Elmer and Jamie Lapinski; and great grandchildren: Ryan Sprouls, Ethan Monks, Jaden Hewitt and Romy Monks. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Brandy Johnston and Dortha Stedman; brothers-in-law Howard Skees and Ralph Johnston; several nieces and nephews; family friends John and Ruby Haines and Steve and Kathy Burkhart and family.
Along with her husband, George, she is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Byron Don Stedman, Robert Stedman, William Stedman and Judy Skees, and grandson Gregory W. Seabolt, Jr.
A Graveside service will be held 1pm Monday, June 8, 200 at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remebrances, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association and America Parkinson Disease Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.