Shirley Kindig Johnson
Shirley Kindig Johnson, 84, died on December 2, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Illinois, losing her 3-week battle to Covid. She met and married the love of her life, the late Marlin Johnson and they spent 49 years together carving out a great life on the family farm south of Sheldon. They had many fun-filled years with family, friends, travel, and farming. Shirley had an infectious laugh and was loved by everyone who knew her.
Shirley was born on March 11, 1936 in Newton County, Indiana to the late Curtis and Reba (Whaley) Kindig. She graduated from Kent High School in 1954. On August 22, 1954 Shirley and Marlin were married. She was an active partner with Marlin operating the family farm, moving back to Kentland after retirement.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Kentland, The 3-H Club, Bridgerama Club, and The McGregor Point Bridge Club of Ft. Myers, Florida.
Shirley was an excellent duplicate bridge player and achieved the level of Silver Life Master. She has beaten two of the world's top bridge players in the past, and one of those times was just this past summer!
Grandma Shirley was a strong supporter of her grandchildren, no matter what the endeavor. She was their biggest cheerleader in life! Shirley was always a fierce competitor and enjoyed games of ping-pong and pool, especially with her grandchildren.
She cherished her many winters in Florida playing golf, tennis, and bridge, especially with her good friends, Wanita and Charlene.
For the past several years, Shirley found the 9:00 a.m. coffee group in Kentland to be an invaluable part of her day. She shared many laughs with her many friends.
Surviving are three children, Ross Johnson of Sheldon, Illinois/Bonita Springs, Florida, Rhonda (Brett) Hendee of Tampa, Florida, and Teresa (Jeff) Welsh of Goodland.
She is also survived by her older sister, Margaret Kindig Stonecipher.
Surviving are 8 grandchildren, Lindsi Johnson Gulli, Lauren Johnson Liebert, Lisa Hendee Wilkerson, Michael Hendee, Laura Hendee, Jennifer Welsh, Ben Welsh, and Luke Welsh.
Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren.
Services for Shirley will be held at a later date. Please consider a memorial donation in Shirley's name to www.savingsightandsound.org
, a charity near and dear to her heart, involving one of her great-grandchildren.
Please feel free to share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
.