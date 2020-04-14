|
|
Shirley M. LeFevers
Lafayette - Shirley Maxine 'Grandma Max' LeFevers, age 92, died at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday April 7, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 7, 1927 in Plymouth Indiana, she was the first child of Delbert and Bertha Elliott who raised their family in Montana.
She married Bob LeFevers on September 16, 1950 in her hometown of Havre, Montana. Together they had seven children. Surviving are Mike LeFevers (Barb), Shirley Gamble (Steve), Mary Henry, Bob LeFevers (Jane), Karen Wethington (Doug), Crystal Acree (Hal). Son James Delbert died soon after birth.
Also surviving is sister Judy Sargent (Gary), and so many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren and their families.
Her adored brothers, Jim and Jerry, preceded her in death, and sister Helen Marilyn died as a toddler.
She attended Montana State Northern University and worked for more than 30 years at Purdue University, the majority of that time at Tarkington Hall.
She will be remembered always for her joyous spirit, unlimited curiosity and optimism for life and the extraordinary love she showered on each member of her family.
She will be missed beyond measure.
The family is grateful for the love and friendship of so many but would like to give special thanks to the entire Franciscan Hospice staff, especially Beth and Rhonda who gently cared for her during her final days.
Memorials can be made to her church, Stidham United Methodist Church. Maxine loved her church around the corner and considered the members her family as well.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020