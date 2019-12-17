Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McKinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. McKinley


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. McKinley Obituary
Shirley M. McKinley, 85, of Lafayette, Ind. died December 17, 2019 at Heritage Health Care, West Lafayette, Ind. She was born March 29, 1934 in Niles, Michigan to Ben & Elgie (Ouderback) Hendershott. She was married to Harold Lloyd McKinley and later divorced. Shirley graduate high school in Niles, Michigan. She worked for National Homes, Lomas & Nettleton Mortgage Company, then the City of Lafayette and retired from Purdue University. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with family and grandchildren. She is survived by 2 sons, Patrick Stephen "Steve" (Tammy) McKinley of Lafayette and Gary McKinley of Frankfort, 2 granddaughters: Jackie (Companion Jason Lucas) McKinley of Indianapolis and Christine (Chad) McCord of Lafayette, 3 Great Grandchildren, Gary Lee McKinley, Baylee Jennings and Bentlee McCord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 14 siblings and a granddaughter, Amanda McKinley. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -