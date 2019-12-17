|
|
Shirley M. McKinley, 85, of Lafayette, Ind. died December 17, 2019 at Heritage Health Care, West Lafayette, Ind. She was born March 29, 1934 in Niles, Michigan to Ben & Elgie (Ouderback) Hendershott. She was married to Harold Lloyd McKinley and later divorced. Shirley graduate high school in Niles, Michigan. She worked for National Homes, Lomas & Nettleton Mortgage Company, then the City of Lafayette and retired from Purdue University. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with family and grandchildren. She is survived by 2 sons, Patrick Stephen "Steve" (Tammy) McKinley of Lafayette and Gary McKinley of Frankfort, 2 granddaughters: Jackie (Companion Jason Lucas) McKinley of Indianapolis and Christine (Chad) McCord of Lafayette, 3 Great Grandchildren, Gary Lee McKinley, Baylee Jennings and Bentlee McCord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 14 siblings and a granddaughter, Amanda McKinley. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019