Shirley Melton
West Lafayette - Shirley Stanley Melton, 89, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
She was born on July 28, 1931 in Albany, New York to the late J.M. and Leona (Griswold) Stanley.
Shirley graduated from Mooresville (Indiana) High School in 1952. She earned an RN from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1952, and received her BSN in 1971. She was in the first class of Nurse Practitioners in the State of Indiana, graduating in 1972. Shirley was a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for many years before retiring.
Her first marriage was to John Randall, Jr. Shirley later married James Duane Melton and he preceded her in death.
While in college, Shirley helped organize the first student chapter of the Indiana State Nurses Association. Later in life, she was past president of the United Methodist Women of the South Texas District for many years. Upon returning to Indiana, she became a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed needlecraft, especially knitting and crocheting, and singing which she did in the church choirs of four different states.
Surviving are her children, Lydia (Jim) Strong of West Lafayette and Rev. John (Marsha) A. Randall of West Lafayette; her step children, Polly Melton, Nancy Wubenhorst, Sarah Melton, and David Melton; and her grandchildren, Christina Randall, Klarisa (Christopher) Quackenbush, Jonathan Catron, and Matthew Strong; and several great grandchildren and step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Paul Stanley Randall and Mark Leigh Randall; her sister, Jerry Draper; and 3 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church in loving memory of Shirley. You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com