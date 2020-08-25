1/1
Shirley Melton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Melton

West Lafayette - Shirley Stanley Melton, 89, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

She was born on July 28, 1931 in Albany, New York to the late J.M. and Leona (Griswold) Stanley.

Shirley graduated from Mooresville (Indiana) High School in 1952. She earned an RN from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1952, and received her BSN in 1971. She was in the first class of Nurse Practitioners in the State of Indiana, graduating in 1972. Shirley was a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for many years before retiring.

Her first marriage was to John Randall, Jr. Shirley later married James Duane Melton and he preceded her in death.

While in college, Shirley helped organize the first student chapter of the Indiana State Nurses Association. Later in life, she was past president of the United Methodist Women of the South Texas District for many years. Upon returning to Indiana, she became a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed needlecraft, especially knitting and crocheting, and singing which she did in the church choirs of four different states.

Surviving are her children, Lydia (Jim) Strong of West Lafayette and Rev. John (Marsha) A. Randall of West Lafayette; her step children, Polly Melton, Nancy Wubenhorst, Sarah Melton, and David Melton; and her grandchildren, Christina Randall, Klarisa (Christopher) Quackenbush, Jonathan Catron, and Matthew Strong; and several great grandchildren and step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Paul Stanley Randall and Mark Leigh Randall; her sister, Jerry Draper; and 3 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church in loving memory of Shirley. You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved