Shirley Stanley Melton
West Lafayette - Shirley Stanley Melton, 89, of West Lafayette died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Westminster Village of West Lafayette, where she had lived since 2013. She was born July 28, 1931, in Albany, New York, to the late J.M. and Leona (Griswold) Stanley.
Shirley graduated from Mooresville (Indiana) High School in 1948. She graduated as an RN from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1952, and helped organize the first student chapter of the Indiana State Nurses Association. She went on to complete her BS in Nursing in 1971, and she was in the first class of Nurse Practitioners in the state of Indiana, graduating in 1972. She worked as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for many years, often using her professional expertise to help underserved populations, in both Indiana and Kentucky.
In 1953, Shirley married John A. Randall, Jr., with whom she had 4 children. In 1987, she married James Duane Melton, the love of her life, and got 4 step-children in the bargain. Duane preceded her in death in 2006.
Shirley was an active member of her local church, wherever she lived, for many decades. She sang in church choirs in 4 states. She was a founding member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Kokomo. She was a deaconess at Zionsville Christian Church in the 1960's. At Second Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis, IN, in the 1970's, she organized and ran a health care clinic for low-income families. When she and Duane retired to Mission, TX, they joined First United Methodist Church, where they organized and ran both the weekly food pantry and Dinner with Friends, a low-cost weekly dinner. She was active in United Methodist Women, and served as District President for many years. She also volunteered with Justice for Our Neighbors, which strived to help immigrant families. Her heart was with the Walk to Emmaus program, and she considered her Emmaus Reunion Group to be her true sisters. Upon moving back to Indiana after Duane's death, she joined Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she volunteered wherever her declining health would permit. At Westminster Village, she served on the Vespers Committee, helping to organize Sunday afternoon services for residents.
Whenever she was not busy organizing, Shirley enjoyed needlecraft, especially knitting and crocheting. She also sang with the Caring and Sharing group, entertaining at nursing homes.
Surviving are her children, Rev. John (Marsha) A. Randall, III, of West Lafayette and Lydia (Jim) Strong, also of West Lafayette; her step-children, Polly Melton, Nancy Wubenhorst, Sarah Melton, and David Melton; her grandchildren, Christina Randall, Klarisa (Christopher) Quackenbush, Jonathan Catron, and Matthew Strong; and several great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jerry Draper; 2 sons, Paul Stanley Randall and Mark Leigh Randall; and 3 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, in Zionsville, IN.
Memorial donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist church in loving memory of Shirley. You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com