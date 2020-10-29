Short Conn
Remington - Short "Rastus" Conn, 64, of Remington, passed away unexpectedly at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth East Franciscan Hospital of Lafayette.
Short was born April 22, 1956 in Logansport, IN to the late James E. Conn & June A. (Nicoll) Conn and was a 1974 graduate of Pioneer High School. He lived in Royal Center until 1993.
His marriage of 42 years was to Chris Berkshire on April 8, 1978 at her parent's house in Lake Cicott, Indiana; she survives.
Mr. Conn owned and operated a semitruck until starting his career at Blue Flame in Winamac in 1991. In 1993 Short transferred to the Remington Blue Flame where he worked currently. He enjoyed his work and truly valued the friendships with his co-workers and customers. He also farmed from 1984 until 1989.
Short was huge supporter of his kids and grandkids sporting events and enjoyed Tri-County High School athletics. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Indiana legends Larry Bird, Rick Mount and Bob Knight. Short was also a big fan of Bill Russell, Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees.
Surviving with his wife are three sons, Corey Conn (wife: Malynda) of Royal Center, Brandon Conn (wife: Havilah) of Fishers and Jesse Conn (wife: Rae) of Remington; his mother, June Conn of Kokomo; his mother & father-in-law, Gerald & Lucile Berkshire of Lake Cicott; and four sisters, Chan Collins (husband: Steve) of Kokomo, Marsha Morphet of Logansport, Annie Douglas (husband: Neil) of Kewanna, and Cindy McIntire (husband: Norm) of Neptune Beach, FL. Short loved spending time with his family, especially his 12 grandchildren, Cody, Tayler, Lily, Abbey, Zane, Jordan, Cameron, Eden, Rhyen, Haddie James, Emmy and Jase and his 3 great-granddaughters, Lanie, Kenna and Gracelyn. His grandchildren were truly the light of his life.
Preceding him in death with his father is a son, Jason Conn and an infant great-grandchild.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. (EST) Friday, October 30, 2020 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington and also from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. (EST) Saturday, October 31, 2020 also at the funeral home. Private family burial to take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at Pisgah Cemetery of Logansport.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the Jason Conn Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Pond View Snowball Endowment Fund and may be given during service times at funeral home.
"YEAH BUDDY!"
