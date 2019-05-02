Services
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
Fowler, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
Fowler, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Allen McDaniel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sidney Allen McDaniel Obituary
Sidney Allen McDaniel, 80, of Swanington passed away Monday night, April 29, 2019.

Born September 6, 1938, he married Mary Anna Fassnacht in Otterbein on October 20, 2002. Surviving are a son Sidney B. McDaniel of Indianapolis, three daughters Maria Brown (Walter) of Indianapolis, Nancy Jenkins (Donald Bishop) of Bloomingdale and Cindy Lamke (James) of Rio, WI, a sister Geraldine Cox. 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister.

Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 pm., Saturday, May 4, 2019 with funeral service at 1 pm. at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler. Burial to follow at Oxford West Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now