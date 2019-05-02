|
|
Sidney Allen McDaniel, 80, of Swanington passed away Monday night, April 29, 2019.
Born September 6, 1938, he married Mary Anna Fassnacht in Otterbein on October 20, 2002. Surviving are a son Sidney B. McDaniel of Indianapolis, three daughters Maria Brown (Walter) of Indianapolis, Nancy Jenkins (Donald Bishop) of Bloomingdale and Cindy Lamke (James) of Rio, WI, a sister Geraldine Cox. 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 pm., Saturday, May 4, 2019 with funeral service at 1 pm. at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler. Burial to follow at Oxford West Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 2, 2019