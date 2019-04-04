|
|
Sidney Paul
Rossville - Sidney "Sid" Joseph Paul, 63, of Rossville, went to be with the Lord on Monday April 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. He was born on February 15, 1956, to Robert and Marjorie (Whitinger) Paul. On February 21, 2008 he married Robin Sue Black, and she survives.
Sid graduated from Rossville High School in 1974 and attended Purdue University. He is a member of Hope Community Church and Act for America and the Republican Party in which he was a strong and active participant. Sid was a lifelong resident of Clinton County, worked as a farmer, and was a Crop Insurance Agent for 20 years. He enjoyed reading and collecting antique tractors and 60's muscle cars. He was a man of strong convictions, he loved his country and God, but first and foremost, his family was his love.
Along with his wife, Sidney is survived by his son, Jacob (Sarah Benning) Paul, of Denver, CO; daughters, Megan (Husband Tyrel) Sloan, of Rossville, and Christina (Herbie) Johnson, of Americus; and his grandchildren, Mykinsie, Jackson, Deklyn, Brittney and Kody; great-grandchild Remy. Also surviving are his sister, Caroline Quintana, of Denver, CO; his brother, Lindley (Penny) Paul, of Brownsburg; and nieces and nephews, Sheila Smith, Tim Paul, Jason Paul, Rebecca Paul, Diego Quintana, and Olivia Quintana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joyce Ann Smith.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday. Funeral service honoring Sid will begin at 10 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hope Community Church (the former Sharon Baptist Church) with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Geetingsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Community Church, or Indiana Donor Network. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 4, 2019