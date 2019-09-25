|
|
Sierra Kilmer
Lafayette - Sierra Elizabeth Kilmer, 18, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Franciscan Alliance.
She was born May 18, 2001 in Lafayette to Thomas Troy and Justina (Scott) Kilmer.
Sierra had an infectious smile and deeply touched everyone she came in contact with.
She is survived by her parents Thomas and Justina, brother Jordan Kilmer of Lafayette; grandparents Charles and Annamarie Scott of Reynolds and Dolly and Lenny Rzyski of Monticello; three uncles Charles (Harmony) Scott, Jr, Steve (Dana) Scott both of Lafayette and Bobby Dudek of Monticello and several cousins.
Sierra is preceded in death by her infant brother Liam.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one-hour prior. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions will be directed to a special needs of in the name of Sierra E. Kilmer. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019