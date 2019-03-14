|
|
Sonna Lou Terry
Lafayette - Sonna Lou Terry, 69, of Lafayette, IN, died March 10, 2019 unexpectedly at home. She was born February 23, 1950 in Frankfort, IN to Raymond M. & Millie (Wagoner) Terry.
Sonna was a 1968 graduate of Frankfort High School and a Purdue University Nursing School graduate. She worked for over 40 years in the nursing field, her entire career was with St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was a longtime ER Nurse, the hospital nursing supervisor and retired as a case worker in the ER.
She was an avid reader and movie buff. Her life revolved around her family and she was truly a caregiver at heart. She loved spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews. Her love for a family game of euchre and celebrating everyone's birthdays through song (first thing in the morning!) will always be fondly remembered.
Family:
2 Brothers: Michael R. (Carole) Terry of Marion, OH
David M. (Suzann) Terry of Frankfort, IN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Vicky Terry Shulz.
Funeral Service:
Visitation will be from 11- 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Service will follow the visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the , envelopes will be available. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 14, 2019