THANK YOU
The Margerum Family Thanks the entire community
The Margerum Family thanks
the entire community
for generous support after
the recent passing of
Sonya Margerum and Dale Margerum.
Special thanks to:
• Mayor John Dennis and employees
of the City of West
Lafayette (present and past)
• The staff of University Place and
U.S. Renal Care for their
excellent care of Sonya and Dale
during their final years
• Paster Mia Smith of University Place
• The members of
Our Savior Lutheran Church
• The Purdue University
Chemistry Department Faculty, Staff
and students (past and present)
• Friends and neighbors for generously
sharing their time
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019