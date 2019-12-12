Resources
THANK YOU

The Margerum Family Thanks the entire community



The Margerum Family thanks

the entire community

for generous support after

the recent passing of

Sonya Margerum and Dale Margerum.

*********

Special thanks to:

• Mayor John Dennis and employees

of the City of West

Lafayette (present and past)

• The staff of University Place and

U.S. Renal Care for their

excellent care of Sonya and Dale

during their final years

• Paster Mia Smith of University Place

• The members of

Our Savior Lutheran Church

• The Purdue University

Chemistry Department Faculty, Staff

and students (past and present)

• Friends and neighbors for generously

sharing their time
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
