Spencer Varkonyi, 20, died unexpectedly on February 6, 2020.
Spencer is a graduate of William Henry Harrison high school where he played varsity soccer and nurtured an interest in photography. He loved to travel and had a special appreciation for good food. Spencer was passionate about paintball and played semi-professionally. He took great enjoyment in spending time with his many friends and family, and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Private arrangements have been made for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivy Tech Foundation and designated for The Spencer Fund to provide opportunities and support for local students. Contributions may be made at https://connect.ivytech.edu/lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020