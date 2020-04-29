|
|
Stanley C. Girardot
Lafayette - Stanley C. Girardot, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Springs.
He was born March 12, 1934, in New Haven, Indiana to the late Raymond and Lucille (Young) Girardot.
Stanley earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in accounting. Upon graduating from IU, he served three years in the Air Force.
On February 28, 1981 he married Linda Girardot in Lafayette and she survives.
Stan began his CPA practice in 1963 and after bringing on additional partners over the years, his practice eventually became Girardot, Strauch & Co in 1991. Stan retired in 1997 (after tax season of course). The firm continues to be a successful part of the Lafayette community today. He also enjoyed teaching Accounting at Purdue University.
He was a member of several boards over the years, some of which include, The Lafayette Country Club (Charter Member), The Friendship House (Charter Member), United Way of Greater Lafayette, Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, Northern Indiana Methodist Confrence and Indiana CPA Society where he aslo served as Past President.
Stanley was a very giving man of strong faith who enjoyed singing and was in two separate gospel groups, as well as the church choir.
Surviving with his beloved wife, are two daughters from his first marriage, Stephanie Clark of Attica, and Monica (Ken) Stacy of Tonganoxie, KS, as well as Linda's children, Angie Leslie and Rick Leslie both of Lafayette, and a sister, Sue Stroh of Ft. Meyers, FL. Also surviving are four Grandchildren: Cody Stark, Kaitlen North (Andy), Chloe Stacy and Nathan Stacy, one great-granddaughter, Sawyer Grace North and his best friend, Lowell Korschot.
With current restrictions in place a private family service will be held on Thursday at Soller-Baker Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Steffens officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. A celebration of Stanley's life will be held once restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendship House in West Lafayette or your . You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020