Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Workman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley E. Workman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley E. Workman Obituary
Stanley E. Workman

Lafayette - Stanley E. Workman, 69, of Lafayette, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Stan was born in Lafayette to Jay and Ruby (Kirts) Workman. Graduate of Jefferson High School and Ball State University. He was married to Linda (Steckel) Hart from 1973 to 2001 and later married Kimberly (McKlinn) Workman in 2004. For many years he was a piano technician for Northside Music.

He enjoyed woodworking, golf, singing in the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church choir, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife; Kim, mother; Ruby, three sons; Eric (Andria) Workman, Andrew (Emily) Workman, and Peter (Lauren) Workman all of Lafayette. A brother; Kim (Janet) Workman of Dahlonega GA and sister; Janeen (David) Jensen of Otterbein. Seven grandchildren; Janet, Elijah, Jacob, Anison, Remington, Oliver, and Benjamin.

Stan was preceded in death by his father; Jay Workman.

Memorial services remain to be determined at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Christian Reformed Church (1200 Tippecanoe St., Lafayette, IN 47904). Please share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now