Stanley E. Workman
Lafayette - Stanley E. Workman, 69, of Lafayette, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Stan was born in Lafayette to Jay and Ruby (Kirts) Workman. Graduate of Jefferson High School and Ball State University. He was married to Linda (Steckel) Hart from 1973 to 2001 and later married Kimberly (McKlinn) Workman in 2004. For many years he was a piano technician for Northside Music.
He enjoyed woodworking, golf, singing in the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church choir, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife; Kim, mother; Ruby, three sons; Eric (Andria) Workman, Andrew (Emily) Workman, and Peter (Lauren) Workman all of Lafayette. A brother; Kim (Janet) Workman of Dahlonega GA and sister; Janeen (David) Jensen of Otterbein. Seven grandchildren; Janet, Elijah, Jacob, Anison, Remington, Oliver, and Benjamin.
Stan was preceded in death by his father; Jay Workman.
Memorial services remain to be determined at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Christian Reformed Church (1200 Tippecanoe St., Lafayette, IN 47904). Please share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020