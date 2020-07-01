Stanley "Stan" Lee Bradbury
Pine Village - Stanley "Stan" Lee Bradbury, 66, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 4:45 a.m. following a brief illness for the past five weeks.
Stan was born in Williamsport, Indiana on September 27, 1953. He was the son of the late Robert Ray and Madge Marie (Crowder) Bradbury. Stan was raised in the Independence area and graduated from Pine Village High School in 1971.
Stan worked as a journeyman/repair person with Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette for 37 years. He retired in 2012. While at Fairfield Stan founded and organized the Local United Auto Workers Union # 2317, and served as President for twelve years.
Stan was a member of the Pine Village United Methodist Church and had recently attended the Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was a member and Past Master of the Pine Village Lodge # 315 F. & A.M. He was a member of the West Lebanon Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 162. He was a member of the Tippecanoe County Conservation Club. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and working in his grape vineyards.
On March 3, 1973, Stan married his high school sweetheart, Linda L. Haynes in Independence, IN.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda of 47 years along with a daughter, Sara (Jeff) Heiliger, West Lafayette; a son, Samuel Lee Bradbury, Pine Village; his pet Gordon Setter, Lady Rose; a brother, Robert R. (Melinda) Bradbury, Jr., Williamsport; two sisters, Debra Tyler, Lafayette and Cheryl Burdine, West Lafayette; two granddaughters, Senna and Ava Heiliger, West Lafayette. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Bradbury.
A memorial gathering for Stan will be held in the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, July 8th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with social distancing encouraged. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Ben Cassiday officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Village Masonic Lodge # 315 or the West Lebanon Eastern Star # 162.
