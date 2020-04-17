Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Braden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley M. Braden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley M. Braden Obituary
Stanley M. Braden

Camden - Stanley M. Braden, 69, passed away a 4:41 pm Friday at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette. He was born August 18,1950 in Logansport to the late Elmer Ray and Donna Dennis Braden. He was a 1968 graduate of Delphi Community High School and served as a munitions specialist with the US Air Force from 1970 to 1974.

Stan worked at Monon Trailer, Morning Star Fertilizer and SIA during his career. Stan enjoyed woodworking, golfing, yard work and spending time with his grandchildren. His marriage was September 25,1999 at Rensselaer to Penny Allen, she survives. Also surviving are sons Jack (Katelyn) Allen of Delphi, Mike (Shannon) Allen of Monticello, a daughter Caroline Steward of London, England and a sister-in-law Peggy Braden of Yeoman,IN and his three grandchildren Rylie Allen, Kaelyn Allen and Jackson Allen along with 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Steven.

Private family graveside will be held at the Burrows Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church 2110 N 3rd St. Logansport, IN. Online condolences may be left on the website at creefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -