Stanley M. Braden
Camden - Stanley M. Braden, 69, passed away a 4:41 pm Friday at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette. He was born August 18,1950 in Logansport to the late Elmer Ray and Donna Dennis Braden. He was a 1968 graduate of Delphi Community High School and served as a munitions specialist with the US Air Force from 1970 to 1974.
Stan worked at Monon Trailer, Morning Star Fertilizer and SIA during his career. Stan enjoyed woodworking, golfing, yard work and spending time with his grandchildren. His marriage was September 25,1999 at Rensselaer to Penny Allen, she survives. Also surviving are sons Jack (Katelyn) Allen of Delphi, Mike (Shannon) Allen of Monticello, a daughter Caroline Steward of London, England and a sister-in-law Peggy Braden of Yeoman,IN and his three grandchildren Rylie Allen, Kaelyn Allen and Jackson Allen along with 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Steven.
Private family graveside will be held at the Burrows Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church 2110 N 3rd St. Logansport, IN. Online condolences may be left on the website at creefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020