Stanley Oren Montgomery
West Lafayette - Stanley Oren Montgomery, 85 passed away on June 2, 2020 at his residence in West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
Services are pending.
Visit our website for full obituary at www.flinnmaguire.net
West Lafayette - Stanley Oren Montgomery, 85 passed away on June 2, 2020 at his residence in West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
Services are pending.
Visit our website for full obituary at www.flinnmaguire.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.