Stephen Edward Smith
Lafayette - Stephen Edward Smith, 61, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. Stephen was born on March 17, 1959 in Lafayette to Thurston Smith, whom survives, and the late Opal (Boggs) Smith. He worked as a Body Shop Manager at Bill DeFouw for 25 years. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and shooting guns.
Stephen is survived by two children, Justin S. Smith of Mulberry, IN and Eryn L. (Smith) Roberts of Cassopolis, MI. Also surviving is one brother, Gerald L. Smith of Lafayette, and one granddaughter, Ivy L. Roberts.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Smith, and one brother, Jeffery Thurston Smith.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Fort Ouiatenon in West Lafayette. Please bring a dish to share.
