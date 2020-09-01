1/1
Stephen Edward Smith
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Edward Smith

Lafayette - Stephen Edward Smith, 61, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. Stephen was born on March 17, 1959 in Lafayette to Thurston Smith, whom survives, and the late Opal (Boggs) Smith. He worked as a Body Shop Manager at Bill DeFouw for 25 years. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and shooting guns.

Stephen is survived by two children, Justin S. Smith of Mulberry, IN and Eryn L. (Smith) Roberts of Cassopolis, MI. Also surviving is one brother, Gerald L. Smith of Lafayette, and one granddaughter, Ivy L. Roberts.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Smith, and one brother, Jeffery Thurston Smith.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Fort Ouiatenon in West Lafayette. Please bring a dish to share.

Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fort Ouiatenon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved