Stephen Gagnon
Steve was born on November 22, 1943 to the late John and Kathleen Gagnon. He graduated from Central Catholic and joined the Army where he served for 4 years. Steve worked and retired from Anheuser Busch and Staley (Tate & Lyle) after 31 years of service. He was also a member of St. Mary's parish of Lafayette, IN.
Steve is survived by his wife Sandra Murphy Gagnon of 50 years, daughter Deidra Bouse Hall of Fort Wayne, son's Allen (Traci) Bouse and Sean Gagnon (Julie Clisby) of Lafayette, IN; grandkids Andrew, Brittni, Chase, Brooke, Christian, Bradley, Olivia and Emma. Sister Kathleen (Russ) Ogan of Fort Myers, FL.
He was preceded in death by his sister Jane Raub, brothers Tom Gagnon, Mike Gagnon and Pat Gagnon.
After retirement, Steve and Sandy made their home in Fort Myers, FL and Lafayette, IN. During the winter months in Florida; he enjoyed watching sunsets with his wife while boating on the orange river, fishing and hanging out with their friends in Orange Harbor. During the summer months, they would travel back to Indiana to watch the grandkids play sports, visit the American Legion and play a game of bridge with friends.
Steve was known for his humor and quick wit. He was also passionate about giving to the needy and less fortunate. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in Lafayette with a time & date to be determined.
Please send donations to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020