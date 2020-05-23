Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Gagnon


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Gagnon Obituary
Stephen Gagnon

Steve was born on November 22, 1943 to the late John and Kathleen Gagnon. He graduated from Central Catholic and joined the Army where he served for 4 years. Steve worked and retired from Anheuser Busch and Staley (Tate & Lyle) after 31 years of service. He was also a member of St. Mary's parish of Lafayette, IN.

Steve is survived by his wife Sandra Murphy Gagnon of 50 years, daughter Deidra Bouse Hall of Fort Wayne, son's Allen (Traci) Bouse and Sean Gagnon (Julie Clisby) of Lafayette, IN; grandkids Andrew, Brittni, Chase, Brooke, Christian, Bradley, Olivia and Emma. Sister Kathleen (Russ) Ogan of Fort Myers, FL.

He was preceded in death by his sister Jane Raub, brothers Tom Gagnon, Mike Gagnon and Pat Gagnon.

After retirement, Steve and Sandy made their home in Fort Myers, FL and Lafayette, IN. During the winter months in Florida; he enjoyed watching sunsets with his wife while boating on the orange river, fishing and hanging out with their friends in Orange Harbor. During the summer months, they would travel back to Indiana to watch the grandkids play sports, visit the American Legion and play a game of bridge with friends.

Steve was known for his humor and quick wit. He was also passionate about giving to the needy and less fortunate. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held in Lafayette with a time & date to be determined.

Please send donations to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -