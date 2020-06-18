Stephen Gagnon
Lafayette - Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Stephen James Gagnon, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 76.
Steve was born on November 22, 1943 to the late John and Kathleen Gagnon. He graduated from Central Catholic and joined the Army where he served for 4 years. Steve worked and retired from Anheuser Busch and Staley(Tate&Lyle) after 31 years of service. He was also a member of St. Mary's parish of Lafayette, IN.
Steve is survived by his wife Sandra Murphy Gagnon of 50 years, daughter Deidra Bouse Hall of Fort Wayne, son's Allen (Traci) Bouse and Sean Gagnon (Julie) of Lafayette, IN.; grandkids Andrew, Brittni, Chase, Brooke, Christian, Bradley, Olivia and Emma. Sister Kathleen (Russ) Ogan of Fort Myers, FL.
He was preceded in death by his sister Jane Raub, brothers Tom Gagnon, Mike Gagnon and Pat Gagnon.
After retirement, Steve and Sandy made their home in Fort Myers, FL and Lafayette, IN. During the winter months in Florida; he enjoyed watching sunsets with his wife while boating on the orange river, fishing and hanging out with their friends in Orange Harbor. During the summer months, they would travel back to Indiana to watch the grandkids play sports, visit the American Legion and play a game of bridge with friends.
Steve was known for his humor and quick wit. He was also passionate about giving to the needy and less fortunate. He will be missed by many.
Memorial visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place at the Historic Spring Vale Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 11 and the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests all guests wear face masks. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please visit our website and click the webcasting link at the end of Stephen's obituary. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 28, 2020.