Stephen W. Hill



Lafayette - Stephen W. Hill, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born November 24, 1960 to Diana Devore Hill of Cutler and the late Glen D. Hill.



Stephen graduated from Rossville High School in 1979 and Purdue University in 1984.



He worked at ALCOA/ARCONIC for 23 years. His true passion was music, especially The Beatles. He was a member of the Song Writers Association of Mid-North Indiana and performed in the Lafayette area playing guitar and singing. He was active with CASA, enjoyed running and biking, and always made sure to find the best ice cream every place he traveled.



Surviving are his children Katie E. Hill and Michael S. Hill, both of Indianapolis, fiancé Michele L. Newman of Danville, sisters Julie K. (Dave) Knight of Rossville and Angie C. (Bill) Brown of Cutler, and Carol Knapp-Hill of Indianapolis, the mother of his children.



A memorial/ice cream social will be held to honor his life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 12:30 to 3:30 PM at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation Building.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society or CASA.



You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 9, 2019