Stephen W. Morgan
Kentland - Stephen W. Morgan, 67, lifelong resident of Kentland, passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home on Monday evening, December 9,2019. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to Carolyn M. (Sondgerath) Morgan and the late Wayne N. Morgan.
Stephen was a 1971 graduate of South Newton High School. He served in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged in 1977. Following the military, Stephen would continue farming in Newton County.
His marriage was to Deborah Polen on August 3, 1974 in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland; she survives.
Stephen enjoyed time spent on the golf course during the summer, fishing, was an involved and supportive 4-H dad, loved restoring "Baby", his 1972 Camaro, and tractor pulls with his grandkids.
Surviving along with his wife Deb and mother, Carolyn, are three daughters, Sara (Mark) Durham of Battle Ground, IN, Jill (Justin-deceased) Mims of West Lafayette, and Katy (John) Froberg of Lafayette; siblings, Tom (Maria) Morgan of Big Pine Key, FL, Kathleen Atterson of Terre Haute, IN, and Bobby Davis of Trafalgar, IN. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Maxx Durham, Molly Mims, and Zachary Froberg.
Friends may call from 4-8 PM (CST) Thursday, December 12. 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland. Body will lie in state 1-hour prior at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home. Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's name to .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019