Steven Albert Williams
Sacramento, CA - Steven Albert Williams, of Sacramento, CA., passed away peacefully, on October 26, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by those who loved him.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Joy) Lea Marler Williams, in 1995. Steve's second love was Karen Gillen Kendall, who was his companion for the last 17 years. They shared many travel adventures and events with family and friends. Karen was instrumental in providing love, support, and care coordination during his illness. Steve was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Francis Williams, his step-daughter Cynthia Marler and his brother, Donald E. Williams. Steve is survived by his step-children; Eric (Shellie) Marler, Scott (Marianne) Marler, and Karen (Michael) Marler-Janus, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was born April 20, 1945 in Lafayette, IN. Steve graduated from Otterbein High School in 1963 and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri. Following college, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, where, after becoming a jet pilot, Steve served on the Oriskany as an administrative officer with the Air Group Command during the Vietnam War.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Steve enjoyed a long career working for the Department of Defense as a contracting officer, serving 5 of those years in Frankfort and Worms, Germany. Steve and Joy made many lifelong friends through his work and later back in Sacramento through his love for riding motorcycles and driving his 1965 Corvette.
In later years, Steve maintained an active friendship with his high school friends, returning frequently to attend the Otterbein High School Alumni. Steve was an avid reader, loved doing crosswords and playing Euchre.
Memorial donations may be made to Sacramento Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 13495, Sacramento, CA 95811 (online-www.sacloaves.org/donate
) or a charity of your choice
.