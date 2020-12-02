1/1
Steven D. Hewitt
1953 - 2020

Steven D. Hewitt

Lafayette - Steven Douglas Hewitt, 67, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.

He was born September 20, 1953, in Lafayette, to the late David and Peggy Spangler Hewitt.

Steven graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and attended Vincennes University.

On May 30, 1992, he married Jennifer Hieatt in Lafayette and she survives.

Steven worked as a Journeyman Electrician for IBEW Local 668 for 40 years. Project manager for several local companies.

He was a member of he local IBEW #668 of Lafayette.

Steven enjoyed coaching Lafayette 56ers football team, along with coaching the baseball Mustang and Pony leagues. Playing golf was his passion. He loved the time he had with his family and friends, he will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Surviving are Wife, Jennifer M. Hewitt of Lafayette, Son, Nick (Michelle) Hewitt of West Point, Son, Nathan (Bobbi) Hewitt of Lafayette, IN, Son, Dustin (Emily) Hieatt of Indianapolis, Sister, Janis (David) Quiros of Ore, grandchildren, Jaden, Payton, Lillian, Magnolia and his mother and father in law Richard and Shirley Hieatt of Lafayette.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Monday at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.

Service will be at 4:00 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, officiating J. William Overbay

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
