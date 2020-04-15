Resources
Lafayette - Steven W. Fountain, 69, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 4, 1950 in Lafayette, IN, to the late William F. Fountain and Dorothy Prather Fountain. He was a graduate of Indiana State University.

On December 20, 1969 he married the love of his life Sandy McDill in Lafayette, and she survives.

Steven was a Firefighter for the West Lafayette Fire Department serving for 32 years and retiring as Captain. He enjoyed golfing, target shooting and camping. More than anything, he cherished his 4 grandchildren and made sure he attended every sporting event they had the past 15 years.

Surviving along with his wife, Sandy, is daughter Stacy Conklin (husband, Chris) of West Lafayette; mother Dorothy Fountain; and sister Peggy Fountain Gruver (husband, Mike) of Lafayette. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Owen, Brayden, Kaylie and MacKenzie.

He is preceded in death by his father William.

A private family service to be held. Interment will take place at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Hospital - www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways-to-give. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
